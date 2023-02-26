Recording of phone calls: LHC registrar objects to PTI leader’s petition

LAHORE: The registrar’s office of Lahore High Court on Saturday raised an objection to a petition filed by Punjab chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid that called for a judicial commission to investigate the alleged recording and leaking of telephone calls of party leaders.

The registrar’s office objected that transcripts of the alleged recordings of the telephone calls had not been provided and returned the petition as it could not be fixed for hearing.

The petitioner had requested the court to declare the act of recording telephone conversations and their broadcast as illegal and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

She contended that the alleged act of recording of telephone calls was also a breach of privacy and a violation of the right to freedom of speech. She pleaded that a judicial commission comprising senior serving judges of the high court be constituted to look into the matter and determine the responsibility of the persons involved in the commission of the offence.

The petition was filed in the wake of a leaked audio of a telephonic conversation between Dr Yasmin Rashid and former CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, asking him about his reinstatement by the court.

