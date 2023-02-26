AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Recording of phone calls: LHC registrar objects to PTI leader’s petition

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: The registrar’s office of Lahore High Court on Saturday raised an objection to a petition filed by Punjab chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid that called for a judicial commission to investigate the alleged recording and leaking of telephone calls of party leaders.

The registrar’s office objected that transcripts of the alleged recordings of the telephone calls had not been provided and returned the petition as it could not be fixed for hearing.

The petitioner had requested the court to declare the act of recording telephone conversations and their broadcast as illegal and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

She contended that the alleged act of recording of telephone calls was also a breach of privacy and a violation of the right to freedom of speech. She pleaded that a judicial commission comprising senior serving judges of the high court be constituted to look into the matter and determine the responsibility of the persons involved in the commission of the offence.

The petition was filed in the wake of a leaked audio of a telephonic conversation between Dr Yasmin Rashid and former CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, asking him about his reinstatement by the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Dr Yasmin Rashid PTI Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

Recording of phone calls: LHC registrar objects to PTI leader’s petition

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

PPRA decides to start e-procurement at federal level

Karachi: markets, malls to be shut by 8:30pm

Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

Read more stories