Suo motu case about elections: SCBA split over representation issue

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is split over who will represent the body before the Supreme Court in the suo motu case about delay in the announcement of dates for elections on seats of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

During the first hearing of the suo motu case, a nine-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had issued notices to vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, president of the SCBA, and others.

However, Attorney General for Pakistan Shehzad Ata Elahi raised an objection to the notice to SCBA President Abid Zuberi. He contended that Abid Shahid Zuberi was already representing the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) in the instant matter.

The chief justice, therefore, instead of issuing notice to the president of SCBA issued notice to the association.

In the fifth meeting of the 25th Executive Committee nine members of the 17-member committee, belonging to Asma Group, decided that Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, former president of the association, shall represent the body, and authorised Muhammad Yousaf Mughal, Senior Vice President of SCBA, to sign the power of attorney on behalf of the association.

The majority members of the SCBA Executive Committee stated that Abid Zuberi has taken his position to represent the IHCBA in an individual capacity. Therefore, he cannot represent SCBA independently.

On the other hand, eight members of the Hamid Khan Group nominated Muqtedar Akhtar Shabir to represent the SCBA before the Supreme Court in the suo motu case.

