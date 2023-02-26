Two-wheeler industry witnesses record exports

LAHORE: Despite disruptions in production processes, supply chain constraints and cost crises, the engineering sector is effectively playing its due role in bringing Pakistan out of economic crisis.

Motorcycle manufacturers have exported nearly 25,000 units this year, which is the largest annual export by the two wheeler industry in Pakistan’s history, industry sources said, adding: “The industry is now targeting 40,000 units’ exports for the next year.”

If the export eco-system for motorcycle manufacturing is strengthened by including the engineering sector in the priority sectors and the availability of raw materials is made easier, there are vast opportunities for Pakistan in the international market for two-wheelers, sources claimed, adding: “Pakistan is amongst the few countries that have fully localized the motorcycle engine and, therefore, are now competitive in exports.”

Appreciating this important achievement of motorcycle manufacturers, Abdul Rehman Aziz, former Chairman PAAPAM said, “In a situation where the country is facing an acute shortage of foreign exchange, this success in exports is a bright ray of hope for auto sector.

