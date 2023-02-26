Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday further declined on the local market, traders said. They reduced by Rs1000 to Rs194100 per tola and Rs858 to Rs166409 per 10 grams.

Gold prices were quoted for $1810 per ounce on the world market. Silver prices also went down by Rs20 to Rs2080 per tola and Rs17.15 to Rs1783.26 per 10, traders said.

