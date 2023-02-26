AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Land dispute: Four shot dead as rivals clash in Sukkur

NNI Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
SUKKUR: At least four people were killed and another injured when rivals trade fire in Bagurji area of Sukkur on Saturday.

The incident of firing occurred over an old land dispute between Meher and Ghumra communities within the premises of Bagurji police station. The police were informed by the nearby residents who rushed to the spot and started investigation.

According to details, four people had lost their lives and one got injured in the armed clash.

Due to firing, more than 100 students of Bagurji High School were besieged in the building due to continuous heavy firing from both the sides.

According to police officials, they later evacuated the children from the school safely.

