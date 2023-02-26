AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Cases of mobile snatching, car lifting increase manifold

Fazal Sher Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as armed persons snatched over 60 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 54 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 15 cases of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. The 54 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 14 cars and 46 motorbikes.

The motorbikes stolen by the auto thieves bore registration numbers: FN-495 of Abid Masih, BB-859 of Shaukat Ali, KQ-447 of Arif Masih, BVR-525 of Syed Ijaz, CCR-496 of Usman, AJS-6543 of Samiullah Khan, BTP-483 of Nabeel Arshad, AND-4932 of Hanan Asad, XQ-969 of Triq Mehmood, BKR-150 of Syed Wajid, BSP-367 of Muhammad Sajjad, a bike of Nawaz Hussain, RIM-6116 of Aamir Mehmood, BNR-108 of Jahangir Asharaf, RIL-1212 of Nabeel Ahmed, LE-5945 of Nasir Khan, AZL-363 of Raja Manzoor, BMQ-238 of Muhammad Shahbax, KMY-0762 of Hafizur Rehman, RIQ-34040 of Ahsan Ullah, RIN-17 of Muhammad Hussain, Riq-3296 of Muhammad Jameel, RQ-067 of Zafer Ahmed Baig, and GAN-6429 of Almas Ahmed.

Other stolen bikes include RIQ-2489 of Baber Qayyum, JMD-9682 of Shakeel Ahmed, BUP-320 of Taimur Yaseen, BZP-713 of Haris Saleem, IDM-9530 of Ghulam Hussain, AGX-9801 of Barkat Khan, a bike of Raja Nadeem, RIQ-7133 of Muhammad Abbas, RIP-8055 of Faizan Ahmed, RIK-5908 of Raja Mehmood, RIL-6514 of Muhammad Naseem, APT-6385 of Muhammad Baqir, MNA-3610 of Usman Khalid, RIT-5190 of, a bike of Muhammad Waseem, and ALT-2942 of Muhammad Adnan.

The 14 cars stolen during the last week bearing registration numbers: N-3550 of Muhammad Fareed, AFX-477 of Rana Muhammd Umer Hameed, LED-4739 of Muzamil Ayub, LH-428 of Rashid Mehmood, LEA-8416 of Habib Ullah, LEA-6374 of Naeem Waris, IDM-5649 of Muhammad Bilal, AXE-984 of Ameer Abdullah, HH-589 of Muhammad Ahsan, BRC-205 of Raja Shafqat, HX-562 of Shaqat Nawab, CAM-489 of Shoaib Khalil, RIZ-2538 of Shayan Rehman, and Bolan ATT-382 of Amer Ali.

