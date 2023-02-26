AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Potential of digital payment ecosystem highlighted

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
ISLAMABAD: Executive Vice President of Global Business Development, Omar El Gammal said there is incredible potential to bring about a digital revolution in the payments ecosystem in Pakistan.

Addressing on the occasion of the three-day ‘22nd ITCN Asia International IT & Telecom Show’ which concluded here on Saturday, he said: “We are proud to participate at the ITCN Asia, and it is a pleasure witnessing the potential offered in Pakistan’s Fintech space.”

Gammal said since its inception, Paymob has been committed to enabling merchants to accept payments customized to meet their unique business needs. Paymob makes the process of growing a business in the digital economy simple, seamless, and agile. We aim to deliver the most innovative financial technology products to merchants of all sizes, whilst serving as Pakistan’s most secure, trusted, and comprehensive payments infrastructure.

He further said: “Paymob serves all types of businesses, be it brick-and-mortar or online enterprises, and facilitates them to collect swift and seamless settlements.”

“With Pakistan being largely underserved with an estimate of only 90,000 POS devices in circulation, there is incredible potential to bring about a digital revolution in the payments ecosystem. This will not only help merchants optimize their operations, but also enable them scale their business,” he added.

