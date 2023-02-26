Keti Bandar villages inundated after dyke breach

THATTA: Seawater flooded three villages near coastal town of Keti Bandar after breach in a protective embankment along the sea on Saturday.

Three villages, Hashim Jat, Ali Bux Jat and Khuda Bux Jat near Keti Bandar, submerged after 30-feet wide breach developed in a protective dyke along the coast. Tidal waves disrupted the land link of the villages with other areas.

Locals say the seawater was rapidly entering in coastal settlements.

The district and local administrations remained absent from the scene, as people began to move towards safer places on their own.

Last year in June, around a dozen villages along the Gharo Creek had been flooded by tidal waves, forcing hundreds of villagers to leave their homes.

The villages in Kharo Chhan and Keti Bandar talukas were submerged after breach in the protective dyke of Gharo Creek owing to ferocious tidal waves.

Football and cricket grounds of Gharo town and a graveyard had also been inundated in seawater.