Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in the prices of chicken, eggs, wheat flour, vegetables, ghee-cooking oil and pulses.

The prices of cooked food items, tea, detergents, bathing soap, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and rice prices remained stable.

Chicken price went down from Rs17,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs16,300, which in retail, is being sold at Rs445 per kg against Rs470 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs650 per kg against Rs700 per kg. Eggs prices went down from Rs7,200 per carton of 30 dozens to Rs6,500 per dozen, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs245 per dozen against Rs275 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed a reduction as best quality wheat flour price went down from Rs2,000 per 15kg bag to Rs1,860, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,900 per bag against Rs2,050 per 15kg bag. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,840 per 15kg bag against Rs1,950 in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,880 against Rs1,980 per bag.

Lipton Yellow Label tea price is stable at Rs1,650 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea price also remained unchanged at Rs1,650 per 900 gram pack, powder chilli price went down from Rs750 per kg to Rs720 per kg, and turmeric powder price also went down from Rs400 per kg to Rs360 per kg. Sugar price went up from Rs4,500 per 50kg bag to Rs4,650 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs100 per kg.

LPG prices remained stable at Rs375 per kg but still Rs105 per kg high against the Ogra’s fixed price of Rs265 per kg. The survey observed no changes in the transportation costs which witnessed a significant increase following an increase in petrol and diesel prices. The increase in transportation cost has also played an important part in increasing the prices of all the essential kitchen items.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size of a spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs200 per plate, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price at Rs7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg.

