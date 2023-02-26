AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
VLSFO premium at three month-low

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
SINGAPORE: Asia’s spot premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil eased for a seventh consecutive session to a three-month low on Friday, while Kuwait’s Al Zour closed a term tender in the previous day.

Kuwait is set to ramp up refined oil product exports from its new Al Zour refinery in the second half of 2023 to plug Russian shortfalls in Europe and meet growing demand in Asia and Africa, industry sources and analysts said.

The refinery has issued at least 10 VLSFO supply tenders, including seven spot cargoes and three semi-term tenders that each offered one cargo per month for three months.

It awarded its latest term tender for loading between March and May to Glencore at an unknown discount to Singapore quotes, according to trade sources. The first cargo is scheduled to load between March 12 to 13, while dates for April and May will be scheduled later.

The cargo volume ranges from 120,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes, stable to higher from its previous cargo size. Underpinned by strong supplies, the 0.5% VLSFO cash differential fell further to $5.68 a tonne on Friday.

