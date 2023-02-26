AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Canola futures slip

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
CHICAGO: ICE Canada canola futures closed mostly lower on Friday pressured by weakness in Chicago Board of Trade soybean and soyoil futures, traders said. The front-month contract, however, firmed in thin trading as investment funds exited short positions before the contract enters its delivery period.

The benchmark May canola futures contract dropped below its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages during the session, bottoming out at a one-week low. May canola futures settled $3.00 lower at $819.70 per tonne. The contract posted a weekly decline of 0.07%.

March canola gained $1.90 to $834.50 per tonne in thin trading. The March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 3,554 times. The May-July spread traded 2,334 times and July-November traded 1,567 times. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures settled down 8 cents at US $15.19-1/4 a bushel. Euronext May rapeseed futures dropped 0.5%.

ICE Canada canola futures fell on Thursday, pressured by profit taking, traders said. Canola firmed early in the session but turned lower after failing to reach the one-month high it hit on Wednesday. Weakness in soybean oil also weighed on canola prices. Traders also noted a lack of export demand.

May canola futures, the most active contract, dropped $9.00 to settle at $822.70 per tonne. Technical resistance was noted at the contract’s 40-day moving average. March canola gained $6.60 to $839.10 per tonne in thin trading. The contract turned lower after peaking at $842.50, which was just 10 cents below the Wednesday’s top, the highest for the front-month contract since Jan. 19.

The May-July canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 6,490 times. The March-May spread traded 5,273 times and July-November traded 1,671 times. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures settled down 7-1/2 cents at US $15.27-1/4 a bushel.

