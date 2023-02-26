AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Feb 26, 2023
Thin business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund and 1200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

