LLP, co registration, filing and compliance: SECP exhibits new prototype of regulatory processes

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a thematic workshop to demonstrate the prototype of redesigned digital regulatory processes for Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), company registration and filing and compliance.

Under its digitalization program, “Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess (LEAP),” the SECP has identified key business processes that need to be reviewed, documented, re-engineered and automated.

The second thematic workshop was organized in collaboration with technology implementation partner Techlogix Pakistan and project consultants Ernst & Young (EY). In the interactive and consultative workshop, the second in the series, participants from the corporate sector and other regulated entities shared their feedback on prototype of redesigned automated procedures.

Uzma Khan, the LEAP program manager from the SECP, discussed the impact of digital developments and integration of systems on the customer experience. She discussed the “The SECP Digital Transformation Program (LEAP) initiatives like digital & IT strategies, business process re-engineering, automation of re-engineered business processes (Company Registration & Internal workflows), XBRL and Security Operations Centre (SOC). She emphasized the importance of digital-first approaches to improve, digitize and automate external interactions and internal processes.

