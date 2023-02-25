FBR head listens to grievances of taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad has advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for resolution of their issues on matters of taxation.

Continuing the tradition, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held another E-Khuli Kachehri at FBR HQs on Friday to listen to the issues of taxpayers and provide prompt assistance.

The occasion provides a platform to taxpayers to voice their concerns directly to Chairman FBR, as well as, give suggestions for speedy provision of tax-related services to promote tax compliance across the country.

Chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendations. The Chairman gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve issues of the taxpayers at the earliest.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for resolution of their issues on matters of taxation. Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions given by some taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered while formulating future tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers’ facilitation.

He reiterated that FBR was taking all possible measures to facilitate the taxpayers by ensuring timely provision of services.

E-Khuli Kachehri by Chairman FBR provides an opportunity to taxpayers to directly communicate with the Chairman for redressal of their grievances and also helps keep a check on the performance of the Field Formations.

Chairman FBR has already directed all Field Formations to timely resolve the taxpayers’ concerns through improved service delivery.

