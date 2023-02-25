‘Engineering and Healthcare Show 2023’: Delegations want to enhance trade with Pakistan

LAHORE: On the 2nd day of the Engineering and Healthcare Show 2023, delegations from Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Niger, Djibouti, Ghana, Rwanda, Cote D Ivoire, China/Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sudan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Tanzania, Gambia, Tajikistan, Algeria met with Dr. Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, Special Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP and discussed special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities, and how the same could be addressed in order to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The show continued its momentum on the second day with buyers and sellers’ interaction on the exhibition floor. 820 B2B meetings were conducted, followed by foreign delegates coordinated site visits with counterpart businesses exhibiting at ECHS.

An inaugural dinner was hosted for the foreign delegates at Governor House, Lahore on the evening of 23rd February 2023 in which the guest of honor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, and Malik Ghulam M. Raza Rabbani Khar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce commended the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan efforts for the promotion of the engineering and healthcare industry of Pakistan globally.

The distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors appreciated the arrangements and the opportunity for cultural exchange, adding that the hospitality of the Pakistanis had won their hearts.

10 MoUs materialized between the Pharma Sector and delegates from Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria. One MoU was signed between Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Kenyan National Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Kenya is currently importing tools, implements, cutlery of base metal from Pakistan and further diversification in the trade basket of the two countries can result from exhibitions like ECHS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023