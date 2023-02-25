AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Feb 25, 2023
Pakistan

Asif, Blome discuss regional security

Recorder Report Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 07:11am
ISLAMABAD: The Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, emphasised the importance of stable and prosperous Afghanistan for the region and specifically for Pakistan.

He said this during a meeting with United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

The Minister for Defence highlighted the successful interaction with US Government to Government fora.

The areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the field of defence, energy and infrastructure development came under discussion.

The minister for defence also expounded the need for further diversifying defence relations from counter-terrorism to the realms of conventional defence and suggested an enhanced defence cooperation framework having a broader outlook.

The defence minister also opined that the world should recognise the role played by Pakistan and its efforts for regional peace and security.

Two sides were of the view that national and regional security is an important and common concern.

Pakistan US Afghanistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Donald Blome US ambassador to Pakistan regional security

