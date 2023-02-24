AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Warner Bros Discovery to tap popular movie franchises, posts loss

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 03:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Warner Bros Discovery Inc is borrowing a page from the Walt Disney Co playbook, saying it will lean into its popular entertainment franchises - including Superman, Batman, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.

Chief Executive David Zaslav said that after completing 10 months of restructuring, the media company now looks to "take full advantage" of its roster of globally recognized characters through new movies and television shows.

"I believe that we have an overwhelming advantage in the marketplace with the IP that we own," said Zaslav, using the industry's shorthand for intellectual property. "To get that advantage, we have to create great content."

Batman, Superman sequels: what is in the works at DCU and DC Elseworlds

Warner Bros Studios has struck a deal to make multiple films based on J.R.R. Tolkein's 'Lord of the Rings' fantasy novels, Zaslav told investors Thursday, during the company's fourth-quarter investor call.

Warner Bros Discovery posted a $2.1 billion loss in the quarter, reflecting charges related to the restructuring of the merged media companies. The company, like its Hollywood peers, is working to create a profitable streaming business as consumers and advertisers flee traditional TV.

The 'Lord of the Rings' announcement builds on plans to reinvigorate the DC Comics franchise in the mold of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. DC Studios co-Chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran last month laid out an ambitious slate of 10 film and television projects that tell a single story that unfolds over eight to 10 years.

"It's one of the biggest value-creation opportunities for us," Zaslav told investors.

Warner Bros Discovery said the months-long merger-related restructuring, which resulted in thousands of layoffs and canceled film and television projects, is complete. The company cited signs of gathering momentum, including the popularity of the HBO drama 'The Last of Us,' the fourth HBO series to average more than 15 million viewers, as well as the chart-topping success of its 'Harry Potter' videogame 'Hogwarts Legacy.'

The news came as Warner Bros Discovery reported revenue of $11 billion, shy of analysts' consensus estimate of nearly $11.36 billion.

Warner Bros Discovery reported a loss of 86 cents per share, versus expectations of a 21-cent-per-share loss. Before-tax earnings, or adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, of $2.6 billion modestly exceeded analysts' forecasts of $2.58 billion.

Shares of Warner Bros fell 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Warner Bros Discovery also said it had paid down $7 billion in debt since April. Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said the company continues to look for efficiencies, and was on a path to deliver $4 billion in savings through 2024.

Like other media companies, Warner Bros Discovery has yet to turn a profit on its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services, though the company has reduced losses from them.

The streaming unit reported an operating loss of $217 million in the quarter, compared with pro-forma losses of $728 million a year ago. It booked $2.45 billion in revenue, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.39 billion.

The relaunch of HBO Max on Amazon Channels in December helped add 1.1 million subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total to 96.1 million.

Streaming and games chief J.B. Perrette told investors a new version of the streaming service, with better performance, enhanced features and broader entertainment offerings, will be unveiled at a press event on April 12.

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

Zaslav confirmed reports that Discovery+ would remain available as a stand-alone service for those who are satisfied with its reality programming.

The studios segment reported operating income of $768 million, down 34% from the prior year's quarter. Revenue fell 23% to $3.84 billion, in part because of fewer theatrical releases.

Operating income for Warner Bros Discovery's television segment fell 7% to $2.48 billion, on revenue of $5.52 billion as U.S. audiences shrank and the ad market remained weak. TV ad revenue of $2.2 billion fell short of expectations of $2.5 billion, according to Factset.

Batman Marvel Studios HBO Max Superman Warner Bros. Discovery

Comments

1000 characters

Warner Bros Discovery to tap popular movie franchises, posts loss

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

Germany to pursue $5.2bn submarine deal with India during Scholz trip: sources

HBL announces profit before tax of Rs77bn in 2022, up 24% YoY

Outsourcing govt borrowing on the cards

Read more stories