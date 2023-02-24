AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 63,242 tonnes of cargo comprising 26,233 tonnes of import cargo and 37,009 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 26,233 comprised of 13,990 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,907 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,536 tonnes of Canola & 800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,009 tonnes comprised of 15,481 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 2,662 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,372 tonnes of Clinkers & 494 tonnes of Rice.

-Nearly, 2572 containers comprising of 959 containers import and 1613 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 329 of 20’s and 315 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 469 of 20’s and 100 of 40’s loaded containers while 124 of 20’s and 410 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only two ships namely, KMTC Delhi and MT Mardan have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around two ships namely, CMA CGM Melisande and Ocean Bridge have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Joanna, Xpress Bardsey and Mild Bloom left the port on Thursday morning.

Cargo throughput of 120,571 tonnes comprising 72,733 tonnes imports cargo and 47,838 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 3,864 Containers (1,050 TEUs Imports and 2,814 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Sochrina, Ithoni and Hua Wei 8 & two more ships, Al-Zubarahand CMA CGM Ivanhoe carrying Mogas, General cargo, Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-2, LCT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 23rd February-2023.

