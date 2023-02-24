AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel

Mehdi Hasan Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the supplementary finance bill 2023 into law. This development will surely lead to unlocking of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout lending as the government has fulfilled one of former’s key conditionalities. The arrival of the IMF tranche will help us shore up country’s foreign exchange reserves and add to investor confidence in a big way.

The overall situation is likely to ultimately fuel economic activity which seems to have grounded to a near halt because of a variety of factors, including import curbs caused by a woeful shortage of dollars.

The ease on restrictions on LCs is now therefore very much in sight. It is quite evident that import curbs have caused, among other things, joblessness on a massive scale. Be that as it may, although a beleaguered PKR has begun to show some positive signs, its full recovery may be a matter of days or weeks.

What is equally important to note in this regard is the fact that China has again lent a helping hand to us to boost foreign exchange reserves in order to successfully avert sovereign default or ward off default threats in short term. Things will improve markedly should Saudi Arabia and the UAE follow in the footsteps of China and the IMF give up procrastination altogether.

MEHDI HASAN (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SBP US dollar foreign exchange reserves PKR Exchange rate President Dr Arif Alvi IMF and Pakistan LCs Finance Bill 2023 Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

Mehdi Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

Finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories