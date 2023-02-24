AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt issues LoI for ‘solarisation’ of economic zones

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to InfraCo Asia to undertake a complete feasibility study for the ‘solarisation’ of economic zones in the province, said a spokesman of the company here on Thursday.

He said that the issuance of LOI signifies the commitment of the KP-EZDMC and InfraCo Asia to work together in exploring the potential of solar energy and expanding its use in the province’s economic zones.

The ‘solarisation’ of economic zones in KP involves integration of solar power into the energy mix of these zones in order to provide quick and cost-effective source of energy.

In addition, it will also help to reduce the overall cost of doing business, as the cost of energy is a significant factor in the cost of production.

Besides, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal, Jo Moir, Development Director of the British High Commission Pakistan and Dr Omar Mukhtar Khan, Team Lead of SEED, Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of KP-EZDMC, and others attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP KP govt solar energy KP EZDMC economic zones InfraCo Asia solarisation

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt issues LoI for ‘solarisation’ of economic zones

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories