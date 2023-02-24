KP govt issues LoI for ‘solarisation’ of economic zones

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to InfraCo Asia to undertake a complete feasibility study for the ‘solarisation’ of economic zones in the province, said a spokesman of the company here on Thursday.

He said that the issuance of LOI signifies the commitment of the KP-EZDMC and InfraCo Asia to work together in exploring the potential of solar energy and expanding its use in the province’s economic zones.

The ‘solarisation’ of economic zones in KP involves integration of solar power into the energy mix of these zones in order to provide quick and cost-effective source of energy.

In addition, it will also help to reduce the overall cost of doing business, as the cost of energy is a significant factor in the cost of production.

Besides, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal, Jo Moir, Development Director of the British High Commission Pakistan and Dr Omar Mukhtar Khan, Team Lead of SEED, Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of KP-EZDMC, and others attended the ceremony.

