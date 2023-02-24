KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 23, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
176,824,941 107,384,703 6,481,377,418 3,844,934,774
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 518,006,494 (631,807,661) (113,801,167)
Local Individuals 6,968,411,659 (6,985,744,808) (17,333,149)
Local Corporates 3,393,435,911 (3,262,301,595) 131,134,316
===============================================================================
