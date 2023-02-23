Wind power projects face curtailment issues as NEPRA set to hold hearing

The Wind Power Projects (WPPs) of Pakistan are facing excessive curtailment issues which has prompted the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to convene a meeting of all the relevant stakeholders.

In a statement available with Business Recorder, Nepra said it “is in receipt of a letter from Pakistan Wind Energy Association (PWEA), whereby it has been apprised that the WPPs are facing excessive curtailment issues which has crossed all the previous thresholds during the months of December 2022, January 2023 and February 2023 (ongoing).”

The letter further highlights that these WPPs were developed under the Policy for Development of Renewable Energy for Power Generation 2006 which stipulates that all the generation of these projects would be compulsorily evacuated.

“Additionally, PWEA in its above-mentioned letter has requested that a meeting be convened by Nepra, as was done once in the past to bring all the stakeholders on the table to resolve this matter.”

In view of above. Chairman Nepra has desired to convene a meeting of all the relevant stakeholders on 23 February, 2023 at 1530 hours at Nepra Headquarters, Islamabad.

According to the data released earlier during the month, the total cost of generating electricity in the country increased significantly by 59%, hitting Rs11.20 KWh in January 2023 compared to Rs7.04 KWh registered in the month of December.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, electricity generation cost declined by 8.3%.

According to Arif Habib Limited, wind generation amounted to 287 GWh in January 2023 while in December 2022, it amounted to 212 GWh.