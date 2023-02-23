AVN 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.15%)
DFML 13.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.98%)
DGKC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.24%)
EPCL 45.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.72%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.37%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
HUBC 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 29.43 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.14%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
OGDC 88.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.19%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 68.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-3%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.15%)
TRG 115.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.68%)
UNITY 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.56%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -32.7 (-0.79%)
BR30 14,459 Decreased By -158.5 (-1.08%)
KSE100 40,931 Decreased By -236.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -104.4 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023
World

Gunman returns to Florida murder scene, kills reporter and child

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2023 09:35am
MIAMI: A man suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday in Florida returned to the scene of the crime hours later and gunned down a television reporter and a nine-year-old girl, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that a 19-year-old man, Keith Melvin Moses, had been taken into custody and was believed responsible for the shootings.

The attacks occurred in Pine Hills, a suburb west of Orlando in central Florida. A 20-year-old woman was slain there at around 11 am (1600 GMT), the sheriff’s department said Wednesday.

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

A team from Spectrum News 13 arrived hours later to cover the murder, Mina said at an evening news conference.

Shortly after 4 pm (2100 GMT) time, Moses arrived and opened fire on a Spectrum camera operator and a reporter as they stood near their vehicle, killing the reporter and wounding the camera operator, the sheriff added.

The gunman then entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her nine-year-old daughter.

The victims were all taken to the hospital, but the girl and the Spectrum News 13 reporter died, Mina said.

“We have detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning, as well as the shootings this afternoon,” Mina said.

He added that the suspect had a “lengthy criminal history” that included “gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges.”

The detainee, who knew the woman killed in the morning, had no ties to the other victims, the sheriff said.

None of those shot were immediately identified.

“No one in our community, not a mother, not a nine-year-old child, and certainly not news professionals should become victims of gun violence,” Mina said.

US shooting

