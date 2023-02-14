AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.12%)
BAFL 30.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
DGKC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
EPCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
FFL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
HUBC 65.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
MLCF 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
NETSOL 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.58%)
OGDC 95.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
PAEL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
PRL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.58%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
TPLP 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
TRG 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.9%)
UNITY 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,129 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -322.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 41,285 Decreased By -432.4 (-1.04%)
KSE30 15,473 Decreased By -178.6 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Reuters Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 11:04am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Three people were killed and five others wounded Monday when a gunman opened fire on a university campus in the United States, before fleeing the scene, local police said.

The suspect opened fire inside a building at Michigan State University shortly after 8 p.m. local time, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of campus police.

The gunman then moved on foot to a nearby building where more shots were fired.

“There are three confirmed fatalities,” Michigan State University police said in a statement on Twitter. “This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital.”

Some of the wounded had suffered life-threatening injuries, Rozman told reporters.

Police released a photo of the suspect, a short Black man, wearing red shoes, a denim jacket and a baseball cap.

“We currently have hundreds of police officers and law enforcement officials – state, local and federal – on campus working in a coordinated effort to ensure the safety of campus and identify and apprehend the suspect,” Rozman said.

Baby, teen mother among six killed in California shooting

Police responded quickly to the scene and students and staff were ordered to shelter in place.

Officials said all campus activities will be canceled for the next 48 hours.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was briefed on the shooting and said police were working to secure the area.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to the university’s athletic logo.

School and university shootings are alarmingly common as part of a broader wave of gun violence in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years.

Twitter Detroit Michigan State University University police shots fired

Comments

1000 characters

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Intra-day update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

Read more stories