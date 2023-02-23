AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Democracy in Pakistan is in ascendency?

Naila Rahman Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
Follow us

Alarmed by the launch of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) protest campaign titled ‘Jail Bharo Tehrik’, the incumbent government has taken certain austerity measures with a view to correcting fiscal imbalances despite looming elections.

Curtailing current expenditure is the need of the hour for the country’s economic crisis is only deepening day in, day out. Although it would be too early to make any comment on the prospects of the PTI’s new protest drive, it is increasingly clear that the incumbent government is no longer in a position to delay the general election at will or in whatever way it pleases.

While the government deserves praise for doing what it ought to have done at least six months ago (ministers are now forgoing salaries, perks and paying their utility bills out of their own pockets, etc, as part of government’s austerity measures to cut current expenditure), the opposition, PTI, may be commended for persevering and remaining steadfast ever since its chairman, the then prime minister Imran Khan, failed to survive vote of no-confidence against him in April last year.

Last but not least, despite global democratic backsliding, democracy in Pakistan is in ascendency. Unfortunately, however, what is missing in the case of Pakistan is ascendency of democratic passion.

Naila Rahman (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

democracy PTI general election Jail Bharo Tehrik

Naila Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Democracy in Pakistan is in ascendency?

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories