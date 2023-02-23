‘Terrorist’ killed in shootout

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed an alleged terrorist during an exchange of fire in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, a “fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists”.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed.” It added that the killed militant was “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians”.

The ISPR statement said the locals in the area “appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.

The deadly exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023