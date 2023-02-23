AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Governor delighted over Pakistani’s appointment as CACCI VP

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
KARACHI: Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that he is fully aware of the “unbearable” cost of doing business in the country and has made it clear to the federal government that it should work towards the sustainability of export-oriented industries, SMEs and labour-intensive sectors. Speaking at a meeting of the FPCCI, the governor congratulated the entire business community of Pakistan in general and the FPCCI in particular for the astounding comeback of Pakistan’s representative as the vice president of the mighty trade alliance of 27 countries — the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) — after a period of eight years.

He added that the newly-elected CACCI VP from Pakistan, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, will help bring a lot of trade opportunities, investments, joint ventures and business collaborations to Pakistan using his influence and goodwill at CACCI.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, lauded the efforts of KP governor for business community.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed, VP CACCI pointed out that energy security is Pakistan’s biggest issue – be its uninterrupted supplies, affordability and efficiency, management of circular debts of electricity and gas sectors, cheap power production and environment-friendly electricity plants. He urged the government to facilitate and incentivise the renewable and clean energy power plants to enable the business community to invest in power plants on their own. It will be a win-win scenario for both the sides, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI SMEs Haji Ghulam Ali CACCI

