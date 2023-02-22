AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Pakistan

Imran says people not ready for more inflation, but certainly ready for revolution

  • Imran says PM Shehbaz, allies should bring back stolen money if want to make a real sacrifice
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 08:03pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's austerity measures, saying that the people are ready for revolution, as they will not tolerate more inflation that will come after the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran said if the premier and his allies want to give real sacrifice then they would have announced bringing back the stolen money.

"People are ready for a revolution, you cannot fool the people anymore their minds are made up," Imran said.

The former premier said that PM Shehbaz and his handlers are responsible for the economic destruction that the country has gone through in the last ten months. "The Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq's have brought the economy to its knees," he remarked.

The former premier said that his party wanted rule of law in the country. "What will be the future when an absconder who has run away from the law makes decisions for the country," he said.

"Shehbaz Sharif who was to be trialed for billions of Rupees became the Prime Minister."

Imran said that the establishment is standing by this government and asking others to be their slaves.

"Let this be a Warning to you, no matter what you do our government is coming," he told the parties in power.

"You won't be able to save yourself this time," he stressed.

Imran's address comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced massive austerity measures as Pakistan moved to cut expenditures in the face of severe economic difficulty.

In a press conference alongside cabinet members, he stated that all ministers, special assistants and advisers will not draw salaries or benefits.

PM Shehbaz also announced that inflation in Pakistan will rise following the staff level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“IMF asked Pakistan to reduce subsidies and we complied,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PM said that Pakistan hoped to secure financing from the IMF “soon”.

While chairing a cabinet meeting, he said some measures are pending for the deal to be approved.

The government is also focused on making austerity a top priority for the economic crisis-hit country, PM Shehbaz added.

“This is a critical time for Pakistan and we all will need to work to improve the state of the economy,” he said. “The ministers, advisers, special assistants and government officials will take a lead in following cost-cutting measures.”

