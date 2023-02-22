AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
Feb 22, 2023
Pakistan

Elahi, 10 other former PML-Q MPAs join PTI

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and 10 former MPAs announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday. The announcement came hours after PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain sacked him as the PML-Q’s Punjab President and revoked his basic membership.

While addressing a press conference here, after meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Elahi said he had always supported the former Prime Minister during the party’s tough time, adding that Khan has promised of appointing him as the party’s president.

Recalling the days when he dissolved the Punjab Assembly last month on Khan’s desire, the former Chief Minister underscored that he would do everything beneficial for the country. “I had supported the PTI chief during difficult times and proved my loyalty when I was the Punjab Chief Minister,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the entire party welcomes Elahi, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and their aides. “Now they have become a part of the PTI and will start their journey under the leadership of the PTI Chairman for a ‘new Pakistan’,” he said, adding that Elahi had rendered sacrifices but remained steadfast with Khan.

He told the media that the PTI has also decided to appoint the former PML-Q leader as PTI’s President and the senior leadership has endorsed the decision.

