AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

Muhammad Shafa Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh has said that the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has selected only one solar power project out of 25 in Sindh for competitive bidding.

In a letter to Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir, Imtiaz Sheikh said the country cannot afford expensive electricity, while Sindh plans for cost effective, environment-friendly energy from renewable sources.

It will be injustice with Sindh province for ignoring its projects despite having huge potential and large numbers of valid LOIs holder in this competitive bidding, he said.

Sindh energy department has requested that complete quantum of 1000-MW each for wind & solar projects as approved in IGCEP of 2021 may be considered for bidding and all wind & solar projects of the government of Sindh may be included for fair competition

In its recently issued letter on January 16, 2023, AEDB has referred CCOE decision dated 4th April,2019 wherein category-III projects are allowed to process ahead subject to becoming successful in competitive bidding process to be undertaken by AEDB for each technology based on the quantum ascertained by the IGCEP; and confirmation of the interconnection Ready Zones (IRZs) by NTDCL.

The IGCEP 2021 approved by Nepra allocated a quantum of 1000-MW each for induction of wind and solar power capacity through competitive bidding by year 2024.

Sindh Solar Project: Minister says panels to be installed in all districts with WB’s support

It is pertinent to mention here that, category-III includes thirty one (31) wind projects with cumulative capacity of 2139-MW and sixty nine (69) solar PV projects of 4,193 MW.

The AEDB has picked and choose 22 wind and 27 solar power projects from the list without mentioning any criteria, the minister said. It is also surprising that only one solar project from 25 solar projects of the GoS has been chosen for competitive bidding.

Instead of taking a quantum of 1000-MW each for induction from which wind and solar as per approved IGCEP 2021, only 322-MW capacity from wind and 392-MW capacity from solar has been proposed for procurement in upcoming competitive bidding without mentioning any clear criteria.

It is injustice that only a meagre capacity is proposed to be procured from clean, cheap and affordable energy resources, which is one of the core initiatives of the current government to replace the expensive fuels based plants.

It was further stated that there is huge potential of Alternative and Renewable Energy resources in Sindh Province.

The GoS initiated 29 wind projects with cumulative capacity of 1,875-MW and 25 solar projects with cumulative capacity of 1,400-MW under category-III are waiting for competitive bidding for many years. It is important to mention here that as per Variable RE locational study conducted by World Bank, on the request and help of Ministry of Energy GoP (with AEDB & NTDC/CPPA), only minor upgradation or reinforcement and enhancement of transmission and distribution network in Sindh province will enable to evacuate on 6,765-MW till 2025 and further 10,035-MW till 2030 from wind and solar projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

AEDB Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh Khurram Dastgir solar projects Sindh Energy Department

Comments

1000 characters

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

ST on services against toll makers: SHC disposes of all proceedings initiated by SRB

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Challenge of Rs2.3trn litigations: FBR shares plan with Senate body

Read more stories