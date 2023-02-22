Modern facility for tech startups launched

KARACHI: Founders 2.0; a new co-working space has launched its first facility in Karachi, adding another 144 seats to the capacity of 15,000 plus existing seats in the market nationwide.

Founders 2.0 hosted an exclusive dinner to commemorate its vision, which was attended by Sindh IT Minister Tanzila Umi Habiba.

The IT minister praised Founders 2.0 for creating a state-of-the-art facility for tech startups to grow and thrive from while adding tremendous value to the startup ecosystem of Pakistan.

“Founders 2.0 seems to be a dynamic and promising project. Pakistan needs more progressive facilities such as this one to facilitate the young entrepreneurs and thriving tech startups of Pakistan.” said Tanzila.

“I hope they succeed in their vision by enabling synergies and growth across the tech sector, especially during these tumultuous economic times. We will continue to support their initiatives,” she added.

Various prominent political figures and leaders like Pir Muhammad Sadiq, Chairman of Luari Pak Group as well as Pir Noorullah, Special Assistant to Cheif Minister Sindh were also present at the dinner alongside Hollywood film producer, Habib Paracha.

The event was attended by one of the only unicorn founders in the country presently, Jonas Deizun – former co-founder of Razor Group that went on to raise over USD 1 billion.

Jonas and his team currently working on a generative AI-based tech startup, Beam.So and occupy private offices in Pakistan at Founders 2.0’s facility.

Other attendees of the launch included several stakeholders in the corporate world and startup fraternity including Rabeel Warraich, Founder and CEO Sarmayacar, Jamil Mughal, CEO of Mcdonalds and Director at Lakson group, Hassan Khan, Founder of Trax, Rafay Sheikh, CEO of Dunkin, Akbar Jaffer, CEO ASSL and Jaffer Group, Owais Shaikh of Hubpay, Raza Afzal, co-founder of Truck it in, Kassim Shroff and Ahsan Kidwai, founders of Krave Mart, Muneeb Maayr, founder of Bykea etc.

Founders 2.0, despite being a new market player, claims to transform the co-working landscape of Pakistan with their first office kicking off in Karachi.

They offer beautifully designed offices with carefully cultivated environment of creativity & collaboration for all types of professionals & tech communities.

