Afghan spinner Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan arrived here to join Lahore Qalandars for the ongoing HBL-PSL-8.

England’s Sam Billings was playing for Lahore Qalandars as a replacement for Khan after defending champions Qalandars roped him in for the PSL 2023 in an online Replacement Draft. The leg-spinner Rashid Khan was unable to ensure his participation due to some engagements at home.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the remainder of the HBL-PSL-8 after suffering an ankle injury. The team will look for a replacement for the right-handed batter after the set back.

Dawson, while representing Qalandars against Kings, bagged a wicket and scored only a run as Qalandars suffered a defeat by 67 runs.

Dawson has joined the undesirable list of players ruled out of HBL-PSL-8 due to injuries. The list includes pacer Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani and Wayne Parnell and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza. Dahani was replaced by pacer Muhammad Ilyas and Mir Hamza were replaced by fast bowler Akif Javed.

