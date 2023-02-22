KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
146,195,902 92,694,042 5,642,346,483 2,823,823,198
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 674,840,750 (551,424,665) 123,416,085
Local Individuals 8,661,819,694 (9,067,765,078) (405,945,384)
Local Corporates 3,857,728,784 (3,575,199,484) 282,529,300
