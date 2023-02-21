AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ADB proposes up to $25bn development support to India

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 09:18pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) president has proposed up to $25 billion development support to India over 5 years in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a statement from the bank said.

“ADB will provide multifaceted support for India’s key priorities,” the statement quoted ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa as saying.

This includes support for an infrastructure push a under a connectivity plan, support for building cities, mobilising domestic resources and strengthening basic services in disadvantaged districts, the statement added.

India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in Jan

India ADB Asian Development Bank Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

ADB proposes up to $25bn development support to India

Business community calls for meeting with government after KPO attack

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan steps down

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine

Hikes continue: Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Fawad says PTI's ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ to commence tomorrow

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

KSE-100 rises 0.68% amid thin trading volumes

Read more stories