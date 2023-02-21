PM condemns terrorist attack at Balochistan Levies Force checkpost

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack at a checkpost of the Balochistan Levies Force that martyred two personnel.

The prime minister said the nation pays tribute to its security forces for defending the country. He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the early recovery of the injured, APP reported.

On Monday night, two Levies personnel were martyred after their checkpost came under attack in the Babri area of Balochistan’s Mastung district. The martyred were identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam.

Security officer killed in Mastung

Following the attack, law enforcement personnel launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the terrorist incident and commiserated with the bereaved families, Radio Pakistan reported. He said terrorists will not succeed in their "nefarious designs."

Balochistan Levies Force

According to its website, the Balochistan Levies Force is a community force operating as one of two primary law enforcement agencies, the other being the police. The force has its origins back in the days of the British Raj and has continued to function for over a century.

The force's role includes providing security security to foreign delegations and helping government in addressing tribal disputes, as well as supporting district administration and health department in polio vaccination and attending to road accidents.