Security officer killed in Mastung

QUETTA: Personnel of the Levis force was killed while another received injuries in an attack on the Levis force patrolling team in the Mastung area of Balochistan on Sunday, officials sources confirmed.

They said that unidentified armed men opened fire at the patrolling team of the Levis Thana Wali Khan Mastung.

Resultantly, one personnel of the force died instantly while another suffered critical injuries. Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.