MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

ISLAMABAD: There is no likelihood of any further delay in the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as matters are progressing in a positive direction, said Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue.

“Virtual talks are being held and things are moving forward. I am very optimistic as things are moving forward positively”, said the minister while talking to media persons here on Monday.

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Replying to a question about signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI), she said that it is difficult to talk about the timeline in this regard, as talks are continuing and there seems to be no further delay.

She further said that the Finance Supplementary Bill will be passed from the National Assembly today (Monday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023