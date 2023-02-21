AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Jan FDI dips 44pc

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan constricted by 44 percent during the first seven months of this fiscal year (FY23). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported that the country has fetched FDI amounted to $683 million during July-Jan of FY23 as against $1.22 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22). During this period, FDI inflows were $1.178billion and outflows $493 million.

However, Year on Year basis, during January 2023, FDI presented improved performance and rose by 101 percent. With $ 244.3 million inflows and $22 million outflows, FDI stood a $221.5 million in January 2023 compared to $110 million direct investment in January 2022. The surge in FDI during January was led by significant contraction in investment outflow coupled with jump in foreign inflow.

According to State Bank, net foreign portfolio investment also posted negative growth with $14 million outflows during the first seven months of this fiscal year.

Total foreign investment including FDI, portfolio investment and foreign public investment posted some 118 percent decline during the period under review. Total foreign investment in the country stood at negative $ 341.4 million in July-Jan of FY23 compared to an investment of $ 1.875billion in the same period of last fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI investments Foreign Direct Investment Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Jan FDI dips 44pc

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories