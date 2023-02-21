AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Jan 2022-23: IT, ITeS export remittances up 2.4pc to $1.523bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising computer services and call centre services increased by over 2.4 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained $1.523 billion compared with $1.488 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

According to the official data, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the sector exports remittances increase by around two per cent and remained $190 million in January 2023 compared to $186 million in January 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the sector exports remittances decreased by 23 per cent when compared to $246 million in December 2022.

The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, reached an all-time high of $ 2.618 billion, a growth rate of 47.43 per cent in the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to $ 2.108 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication issued an official statement saying that despite persistent ease of doing business challenges and increase in the cost of doing business, ICT export remittances of $1.523 billion have been realised by the IT and ITeS Industry during the period July 2022 to January 2023 of fiscal year 2022-23.

Phenomenal trade surplus of $1.344 billion (88.25 per cent of total ICT export remittances) has been realized by the IT and ITeS Industry during the period July 2022 to January 2023 of 2022-23 to meet the foreign currency crunch faced by the country, an increase of 20.32 per cent as compared to trade surplus of $1.117 billion for the same period in 2021-22.

ICT sector exports of $1.523 billion are the highest among all Services (36.3 per cent of total export of services) with ‘Other Business Services’ trailing at $942 million, it added

Overall, the Services sector has incurred trade deficit of $301 billion during July 2022 to January 2023 of 2022-23. Whereas, ICT services has delivered a phenomenal trade surplus of $1.344 billion which is the highest among all Services with ‘Other Business Services’ trailing at $267 million.

Overall, across good and services only the textile group has higher trade surplus than the ICT sector amounting to $7.566 billion for the period July 2022 to January 2023 of 2022-23, an increase of 6.8 per cent as compared to trade surplus of $7.084 billion for the same period in 2021-22.

Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has stated that the IT exports target of $5 billion would be achieved by June 2023. He further said that the government is taking all possible steps to ensure a long-term IT industry growth trajectory and enhance IT industry exports to $5 billion by 2023.

However, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has warned the government that on account of the non-implementation of agreed incentives, lack of consistency in policies, as well as, without resolving the tax and banks-related issues, the telecom sector exports remittances may suffer besides compromising its digital vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Remittances IT IT exports Information Technology MOITT ICT exports ITeS ITeS export remittances

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Jan 2022-23: IT, ITeS export remittances up 2.4pc to $1.523bn YoY

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories