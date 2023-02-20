AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2023 day 8 round-up: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets

Syed Ahmed Published February 20, 2023
Follow us

Peshawar Zalmi put up an all-round performance to defeat Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Babar Azam-led Peshawar strode past Quetta's 155-run target in 18.3 overs with 4 wickets to spare.

The platform for the crucial win was set by Mohammad Haris (18), and Babar Azam (19). Peshawar lost a couple of early wickets of Haris and Saim Ayub (0) in the third over but did not let the run rate drop. They scored 53 runs in the powerplay, and 93 in the first 10 overs for the loss of four wickets. Quetta managed to pick a couple of wickets of James Neesham (37) and Rovman Powell (36) to push back Zalmi, but Dasun Shanaka (16) and Wahab Riaz (10) made sure no drama was created.

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain were economical for Quetta. They bowled their four-over quota for 1/19. and 3/13, respectively.

PSL 2023 day 7 round-up: Clinical Karachi register first win, Multan crush Islamabad

*First Innings**

After being put into bat, Quetta Gladiators had a horrible start, scoring only 48 runs in the first half of the innings after losing three wickets. Both openers, Jason Roy (14) and Martin Guptill (12), couldn't get going on a turning wicket. Sarfaraz Ahmed (38) and Iftikhar Ahmed rebuilt the innings and took the game deep, before Iftikhar and Odean Smith's (25*) power-hitting propelled them to a respectable total of 154/4.

Usman Qadir bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 2/26 in 4 overs. Neesham conceded 28 runs and picked up a wick as well.

Points Table Update

The win has provided Zalmi with two crucial points and they now perch second in the points table, just beneath Multan Sultans who are at the top with 6 points. Karachi Kings are in the third spot with two points, followed by Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, and Lahore Qalandars in the fourth, fifth and sixth spots.

this win, Multan Sultans get two valuable points to perch on top of the points table with a total of 4 points.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a vital game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at 7:00 pm on Tuesday. The match will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators PSL daily round up PSL updates HBL PSL 2023

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2023 day 8 round-up: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets

ECP protests case: LHC approves Imran Khan's protective bail plea

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting

5th consecutive gain: rupee appreciates 0.36% against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks 90% YoY to $0.24bn in January: SBP

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

Read more stories