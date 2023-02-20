Japan PM says to G7 summit with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on Friday

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday Japan will host an online Group of Seven (G7) summit meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Japan is also planning to pledge another $5.5 million in aid to Ukraine, Kishida told an online global event.

The aim of the meeting is to confirm support for Ukraine and continuation of sanctions against Russia, and to demonstrate the group’s unity, Japanese news agency Kyodo wrote.