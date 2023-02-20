AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launch: spokesman

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 11:33am
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea’s weekend launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and called on Pyongyang to cease “provocative actions”, his spokesman said Sunday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued Sunday, referring to North Korea’s official name.

North Korea warns of turning Pacific into ‘firing range’ after latest missile test

He added that Guterres reiterated a call for Pyongyang “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.”

