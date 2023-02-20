AVN 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.15%)
BAFL 30.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.57%)
DGKC 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
MLCF 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.49%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.95%)
OGDC 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.45%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-4.03%)
PRL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
TRG 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.57%)
BR30 14,492 Decreased By -230.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -240.4 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,403 Decreased By -102.3 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut within reason from Russia

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 09:40am
Follow us

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.

Zelenskiy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kyiv’s outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

“Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbas, (it’s been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die,” Zelenskiy told the daily.

Analysts say the town has more symbolic than strategic value as a gateway to cities farther west in Donetsk region. Zelenskiy said that Russian commanders were bent on pushing on to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, farther west in Donetsk region “and as far as (the central city of) Dnipro.”

Russia suffering “extraordinarily significant” losses in east: Zelenskiy

“We will resist and meanwhile prepare the next counter-attack.” Russia launched its invasion a year ago this week and has concentrated on securing control of Donbas, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, after failing initially to advance on the capital Kyiv.

Russian forces have besieged Bakhmut since July when they captured two major towns farther north. Russian troops, spearheaded by the Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, have made incremental gains in nearby villages and fighting has engulfed its northern districts in the past few days.

But Ukrainian military analysts have said the town, protected by a river and wooded areas, has considerable significance in pinning down Russian occupying forces. “There are no grounds at this time for the Ukrainian military to leave Bakhmut.

The town is not surrounded,“ military analyst Oleksandr Kovaleno of the Ukrainian thinktank Information Resistance told the news site nv.ua.

“Bakhmut plays an important role – it serves as a trap. For nine months it has dawn in the resources and means of the Russian occupying forces and they have been killed in large numbers. It must be regarded not as a fortress, but as a trap.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia-Ukraine war Bakhmut

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut within reason from Russia

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories