AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.32%)
OGDC 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-3.83%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-4.23%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.58%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.65%)
UNITY 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,073 Decreased By -45.5 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -309.8 (-2.1%)
KSE100 40,793 Decreased By -325.2 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,367 Decreased By -137.8 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan stocks edge higher as investors eye BOJ, Fed paths

Reuters Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 12:13pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese shares posted small gains on Monday as cautious traders awaited a week of important US and global economic data as well as testimony by the incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) leadership team. The Nikkei edged up 0.07% to 27,531.94 at the close, staying near the middle of its range since Jan. 24.

The broader Topix gained 0.39% to 1,996.78.

The Nikkei underperformed mostly due to weakness in index heavyweight chip stocks that followed Wall Street’s declines on Friday, while a rise in US bond yields lifted financial shares and drove gains on the Topix.

Declines in energy shares also stood out on the Nikkei amid a slide in crude oil prices, though earnings produced a big winner in tiremaker Yokohama Rubber, which soared 10.2%. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 162 rose while 59 fell, with four flat.

The Nikkei is likely to keep to a range of about 300 points on either side of 27,500 as investors await trading cues, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. Despite the jump for Yokohama Rubber, “earnings have not been very good this season, and I can’t be very optimistic about the outlook as it is still murky,” he said.

“A lot depends of moves by the US and Japanese central banks, and the dollar-yen exchange rate.” Strong US economic data and largely hawkish Federal Reserve commentary have been feeding expectations of higher interest rates for longer.

Inflation figures this week will be parsed for further clues, as will key purchasing manager surveys from the United States and other major economies.

Japan’s Nikkei falls as weak tech shares, dim corporate outlook weigh

The main event for Japanese markets though will be BOJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda’s lower house testimony on Friday, which will be followed by an upper house appearance next Monday.

While Ueda has shown himself so far to be a policy dove, investors still expect an end to unpopular yield curve controls during his tenure, and will watch for indications of how soon that could be done.

Bank of Japan Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan stocks edge higher as investors eye BOJ, Fed paths

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

Read more stories