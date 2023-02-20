AVN 64.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.95%)
Australia captain Cummins flies home due to family illness

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 09:08am
MELBOURNE: Australia captain Pat Cummins has headed home from the tour of India due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third Test, the team said on Monday.

“He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore,” the team said in a statement.

Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday.

Australia batters went away from preferred methods, says Cummins

The third Test starts on March 1.

Pat Cummins INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST

