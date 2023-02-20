Australia captain Cummins flies home due to family illness

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Pat Cummins has headed home from the tour of India due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third Test, the team said on Monday.

“He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore,” the team said in a statement.

Australia are 2-0 down in the four-Test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday.

The third Test starts on March 1.