US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
MUNICH, (Germany): Space has “fundamentally changed” in a just a few years due to a growing arms race, a US general said, singling out China as the “most challenging threat”, followed by Russia.

“We are seeing a whole mix of weapons being produced by our strategic competitors,” General Bradley Chance Saltzman, the US Chief of Space Operations, told a select group of media, including AFP.

“The most challenging threat is China but also Russia,” he said, speaking late Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, listing technologies including anti-satellite missiles, ground-based directed energy and orbit interception capacities.

“We have to account for the fact that space as a contested domain has fundamentally changed. The character of how we operate in space has to shift, and that’s mostly because of the weapons (China) and Russia have tested and in some cases operationalised,” he said.

Flying object mystery deepens in US as China accuses Washington

His words carry even more weight given surging US-China tensions — highlighted by tense exchanges in Munich Saturday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi over a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Blinken warned Wang that China must not repeat such an “irresponsible act” of sending a balloon over US airspace, while Wang said the Washington’s reaction — it shot the craft down — had damaged their countries’ relations.

The space arms race is nothing new. As early as 1985, the Pentagon used a missile to destroy a satellite in a test.

Since then, the United States’s rivals have been seeking to show they can compete — China did the same in 2007, and India in 2019.

