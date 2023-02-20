AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Pakistan

Balochistan CM lauds efforts of Dr Rubaba, law dept’s officials

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizeno on Sunday congratulated the Parliamentary Secretary Law...
APP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday congratulated the Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Buledi and the officers of the department for compiling all laws of 209 years of history from 1812 to 2021 on behalf of the Law Department of Balochistan.

He said that the efforts of the Law Department under the leadership of Dr. Rubaba Buledi to complete this important task, were commendable saying that the Law Department had made it possible for the people to have easy and quick access to the historical laws of the province through website.

