KPRA holds workshop to promote ‘tax culture’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) organised a capacity building workshop for the officials of government departments and representatives of private entities of Kohat, Karak and Hangu to build the capacity of its withholding agents on Tuesday to promote tax culture and also increase tax compliance in the province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) assisted the KPRA in conducting the workshop.

The participants were including officials of District Administration Kohat, Karak and Hangu, Accounts Offices, Tehsil Municipal Administra-tions of the three Districts, and Education Department, Local Government Department, Colleges, Universities, OGDCL, FATA University, KUST, WSSK and Kohat Board.

KPRA Additional Collector South Aftab Ahmad in his welcome remarks thanked the participants for attending the workshop. He shed light on the history of sales tax on services in the province, importance of taxes for the development of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured complete support to the participants. “We need your assistance to ensure tax compliance. We have to work in collaboration to generate revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes and my team will be available for your assistance,” he said.

The additional collector KPRA awarded certificates to the participants of the training.

