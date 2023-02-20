AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Feb 20, 2023
Pakistan

HPTP should be handed over to PKLI: PM

Safdar Rasheed Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
LAHORE: in order to provide better and free medical treatment to the poor segment of the country at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review here on Sunday at provincial metropolis.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the PM said the Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme (HPTP) earlier initiated by PKLI should be immediately handed over to the institute again.

He said focus should be on reforming the system for free of cost treatment to poor people in the PKLI and 50 percent of patients should be provided free treatment.

He directed that a fund should be instituted for the free of cost treatment of needy patients and an amount should be allocated for this purpose.

The chairman Board of Governors of PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar briefed the prime minister about the performance of the institute.

It was told that work was being done to enhance the capacity of PKLI for carrying out complicated surgeries.

