Feb 20, 2023
Rs14bn released for 113 housing sector projects in 7 months

APP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
ISLAMABAD: The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 14.252 billion, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of around Rs 18.737 billion to execute 113 different projects aimed at ensuring the availability of affordable residential facilities.

Out of the total authorization/disbursement of Rs 14,252.66 million, around Rs 3,191.77million have been utilized on the housing sector projects during a seven-month period (July-January) of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

The budgetary allocation included Rs 12,273.329 million for 107 ongoing projects and Rs 1,711.875 million for six new schemes.

As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs 523.168 million had been earmarked for the rehabilitation and construction roads of in Hyderabad City (20 development schemes).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 486.159 million had been kept for the construction of metalled roads in different areas of District Bahawalpur (24 development schemes, while Rs 406.211 million were specified for the construction of black top roads, Purana Duki and Rabbat villages, District Duki.

Regarding the new development schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million was allocated for the rehabilitation and construction of roads in SITE Industrial Estate, Karachi.

